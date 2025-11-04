CM urges Saudi investors to participate in upcoming mega transport projects

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Transport and Logistics Services Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, who called on him at the CM House along with a high-level delegation to discuss bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities, and enhanced connectivity between Sindh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi delegation included Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy, the Executive Head of the Saudi Ports Authority Prof. Suleiman bin Khalid Al-Muzroa, Senior Executive of the Ministry of Transport Prof. Saif bin Saad Al-Faqar, Executive Affairs Officer of the Ministry of Transport Yasser bin Saud Al-Mutahhi, Director of Administration at Saudi Arabian Airlines Prof. Mashari bin Muhammad Al-Mussad, and DG Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Prof. Khalid Muhammad bin Ali Rajab, among other senior officials.

The meeting also agreed on exploring direct flight operations between Karachi and Madina, a move expected to further strengthen trade, tourism, and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Both sides also decided to enhance cooperation in the maritime and ports sector, building on the historical maritime link between Karachi and Saudi ports.

From the Sindh government’s side, Minister for Planning and Development Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary to the CM Raheem Shaikh, and DG Transport & PPP Unit Asad Zamin also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, both sides held comprehensive discussions on strengthening bilateral relations, facilitating Hajj pilgrims, and promoting Saudi investment in Sindh’s infrastructure and transport sectors.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed the Saudi delegation and said Sindh offered vast investment opportunities, particularly in transport, logistics, and road infrastructure. He invited Saudi investors to participate in the province’s ongoing and upcoming mega transport projects, including rapid transit and light rail systems in Karachi.

“Sindh’s growing urban centres and expanding connectivity needs present great potential for public-private partnerships,” the CM said, adding that the provincial government was committed to facilitating foreign investors through transparent procedures and a conducive business environment.

Saudi Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser appreciated the Sindh government’s efforts in developing infrastructure and urban mobility projects and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to expanding its partnership with Pakistan.

“Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are entering a new era of partnership and collaboration,” Al-Jasser said. “Under the vision of our leadership, we are determined to work together for Pakistan’s development and for strengthening the brotherly ties between our two nations.”

The Chief Minister thanked the Saudi Minister for visiting Sindh and expressed hope that the visit would pave the way for deeper economic cooperation and mutually beneficial initiatives in transport, logistics, and investment.

“This visit symbolises the growing confidence of our Saudi brothers in Sindh’s potential,” Murad Shah remarked. “We look forward to transforming our partnership into tangible projects that benefit both our peoples.”

The meeting concluded with an understanding to form a joint working group to follow up on agreed initiatives and explore new avenues of collaboration under the broader Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership framework.

