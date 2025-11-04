BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-11-04

Cherat Cement bows out: Fauji Cement joins the fray for Attock acquisition

Muhammad Saqib Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 06:41am

KARACHI: The race for control of Attock Cement Pakistan Limited has taken a new turn, with Cherat Cement Company Limited formally exiting the acquisition process just as Fauji Cement Company Limited stepped in to replace its parent company as the lead contender in a rival bid.

The rapid sequence of corporate moves, confirmed through filings with the Pakistan Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, has reshaped the contest for one of the country’s most sought-after cement assets.

Just three days after the withdrawal of Cherat Cement, Fauji Cement Company Limited emerged as the new focal point of a competing consortium already in play. In a notification to the exchange, Fauji Cement announced that its board of directors had approved the company to act as the official acquirer, replacing its parent organization, Fauji Foundation, in a joint bid with Kot Addu Power Company Limited. The decision, the company said, was based on overall business synergies, given that Fauji Cement serves as the cement vertical of the Fauji Group.

The move followed the earlier Public Announcement of Intention submitted by Fauji Foundation and Kot Addu Power Company on June 3, 2025, to acquire a combined 84.06 percent of Attock Cement’s issued share capital. Under the revised structure, both Fauji Cement and Kot Addu Power will each acquire an equal portion of shares—42.03 percent apiece—amounting together to the same 115.5 million shares initially targeted by Cherat Cement’s withdrawn bid.

Fauji Cement clarified that the transaction remains contingent on the execution of the final share purchase agreement, completion of related documentation, and regulatory and corporate approvals. The company added that the move reinforces its strategic ambitions within the cement sector, aligning with the broader investment objectives of the Fauji Group.

The back-to-back developments have set the stage for a new chapter in the ongoing Attock Cement acquisition saga. With Cherat Cement’s exit and the Fauji–Kot Addu consortium now advancing as the principal contender, industry observers say the outcome could reshape the competitive landscape of Pakistan’s cement industry, consolidating Fauji Cement’s position among the country’s top producers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Fauji Cement Cherat Cement company acquisition Attock cement

Comments

200 characters

Cherat Cement bows out: Fauji Cement joins the fray for Attock acquisition

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Oil steadies as market digests OPEC+ output plans

Finalisation of strategic economic engagement with KSA: Ministries face SIFC’s over 4 dozen questions

Ahsan opens PIMEC, calls for promoting blue economy

Digitisation of Power Distribution Network Project: Germany likely to grant €2.5m additional funding

Oct CPI inflation up 6.2pc YoY

Retail payments hit Rs612trn mark in FY25: SBP

PIA operations halted as engineers suspend certifications

CCP proposes dedicated steel ministry on China-India model

Read more stories