Naqvi, Shujaat discuss security situation

LAHORE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of President, Pakistan Muslim League Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Interior Minister expressed his condolences on the passing of Chaudhry Shujaat’s brother-in-law, Javed Chattha. He offered fateha and sympathized with the bereaved family.

Mohsin Naqvi also briefed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on the latest measures for internal security.

Chaudhry Shujaat expressed satisfaction and appreciated the efforts of the Interior Ministry.

