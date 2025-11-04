BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PFA expands nutrition programme

Recorder Report Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 07:50am

LAHORE: Under the programme ‘Healthy Child, Healthy Punjab’, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has expanded its school nutrition program to 30 additional government schools in Lahore, benefiting a total of 20,000 students. The inauguration ceremony of Phase-II of the School Nutrition Program was held at Government Girls Primary School, Nishter Colony, and was jointly inaugurated by Special Assistants to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Salma Butt and Zeeshan Malik.

Special Assistant Salma Butt said that the PFA has achieved another milestone despite limited resources, successfully expanding this state-of-the-art nutrition initiative. She said that nutritious meals providing 480 to 500 calories are being distributed among children, prepared under a diet plan designed by qualified nutrition experts while keeping in view the age and growth needs of school-going children.

She added that the School Nutrition Program is a unique, international-standard model aimed at overcoming malnutrition, improving mental and physical development, and encouraging healthy eating habits. She appreciated Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid for his commitment and hard work toward improving children’s health.

