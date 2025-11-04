BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-04

Punjab Assembly passes many bills amid uproar

Recorder Report Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 07:47am

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly session was disrupted by chaos, uproar, and repeated quorum breakdowns. The house approved several important bills; however, the opposition staged a walkout in protest of not being given access to the microphone.

The Punjab Assembly session began with a delay of one hour and forty-two minutes. During the question hour, the Speaker appeared displeased with the absence of Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and decided to write a letter to the Chief Minister regarding the Higher Education Minister’s lack of interest in the Assembly.

Exchange of hot words occurred between government and opposition members in the house. Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan expressed strong displeasure over the use of unparliamentarily language against leadership from both sides.

During the question hour in the Assembly, the Speaker became angry when answers from the Higher Education Department were not provided and he postponed all questions while directing the secretaries to provide answers within eight days.

In the Punjab Assembly, the government passed several bills by majority vote, including the Finance Punjab Amendment Bill 2025, Enforcement and Regulations Punjab 2025, Ad-hoc Recruitment Punjab 2025, Control of Narcotics Punjab 2025, and The Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority Bill 2025.

Due to incomplete quorum, the Speaker adjourned the Punjab Assembly session until 2:00 PM on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab assembly Punjab government Malik Ahmad Khan Punjab Assembly passes bills

Comments

200 characters

Punjab Assembly passes many bills amid uproar

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Oil steadies as market digests OPEC+ output plans

Finalisation of strategic economic engagement with KSA: Ministries face SIFC’s over 4 dozen questions

Ahsan opens PIMEC, calls for promoting blue economy

Digitisation of Power Distribution Network Project: Germany likely to grant €2.5m additional funding

Oct CPI inflation up 6.2pc YoY

Retail payments hit Rs612trn mark in FY25: SBP

PIA operations halted as engineers suspend certifications

CCP proposes dedicated steel ministry on China-India model

Read more stories