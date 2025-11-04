Punjab Assembly passes many bills amid uproar

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly session was disrupted by chaos, uproar, and repeated quorum breakdowns. The house approved several important bills; however, the opposition staged a walkout in protest of not being given access to the microphone.

The Punjab Assembly session began with a delay of one hour and forty-two minutes. During the question hour, the Speaker appeared displeased with the absence of Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and decided to write a letter to the Chief Minister regarding the Higher Education Minister’s lack of interest in the Assembly.

Exchange of hot words occurred between government and opposition members in the house. Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan expressed strong displeasure over the use of unparliamentarily language against leadership from both sides.

During the question hour in the Assembly, the Speaker became angry when answers from the Higher Education Department were not provided and he postponed all questions while directing the secretaries to provide answers within eight days.

In the Punjab Assembly, the government passed several bills by majority vote, including the Finance Punjab Amendment Bill 2025, Enforcement and Regulations Punjab 2025, Ad-hoc Recruitment Punjab 2025, Control of Narcotics Punjab 2025, and The Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority Bill 2025.

Due to incomplete quorum, the Speaker adjourned the Punjab Assembly session until 2:00 PM on Tuesday.

