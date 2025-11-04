Int’l cricket returns to Faisalabad: Pak-SA ODI series starts today at Iqbal Stadium

LAHORE: International cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years as Pakistan and South Africa face off in a three-match ODI series, commencing from today at Iqbal Stadium. The remaining matches will be played on November 6 and 8 at the same venue.

The last international match at the Iqbal Stadium was played on 11th April 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in an ODI by seven wickets. The historic venue has hosted 16 ODIs to date, including four World Cup matches – one in 1987 and three in 1996.

Pakistan has featured in 12 ODIs at this ground, winning nine and losing three. South Africa, on the other hand have played five ODIs here, winning two and losing three. Across all ODIs between the two sides, Pakistan and South Africa have met 87 times, with Pakistan winning 34 and South Africa emerging victorious in 52 encounters. In Pakistan, both teams have won eight matches each out of 16.

In Faisalabad, Pakistan and South Africa have contested in three ODIs. Pakistan has won on two occasions (in 1994 and 2007), while South Africa secured victory in one (2003).

This ODI series follows a competitive Test and T20I series, where the two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, while Pakistan claimed the T20I series 2-1.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Pakistan for the first time in ODIs. In the current Pakistan squad, among batters, Babar Azam has scored 744 runs in 15 matches, while in the bowling unit; Shaheen has 25 scalps to his name from 13 outings.

Talking to the media after the team’s training session at the Iqbal Stadium, Shaheen said, “It is exciting to see international cricket return to Faisalabad after 17 years. We are looking forward to performing well against South Africa. The team played good cricket in the T20I series and we aim to carry that momentum into the ODIs.”

Pakistan ODI squad: Shahen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.

Moreover, tickets for the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will go on sale online from 12pm today. Fans can purchase tickets online at pcb.tcs.com.pk, while details regarding the sale of physical tickets at TCS Express Centres will be announced in due course.

All three ODIs will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 13 and 15.

For the first and second ODIs scheduled on November 11 and 13, tickets for the General enclosures (Miran Bakhsh, Sohail Tanvir) will be available at PKR 200, while for the third ODI on Saturday, 15th November, they will be priced at PKR 300.

