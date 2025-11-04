BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Israeli fire kills 3 people in Gaza

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 05:55am

CAIRO: Israeli fire killed three Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, north of the southern city of Rafah, which remains under Israeli control, according to local health authorities, further testing the fragile US-backed ceasefire.

In a statement issued earlier on Monday, the Israeli military said forces identified “terrorists” who crossed the yellow line, which marks areas the army still occupies. It said they were advancing towards troops in southern Gaza, posing an immediate threat, before it struck them.

Medics said one of those killed was a woman. The identities of the two others weren’t immediately clear. The incident follows days of Israeli strikes on the enclave, provoking mutual accusations between Hamas and Israel over violations of the tenuous ceasefire that halted two years of war.

Residents said Israeli forces continued to demolish houses in the eastern areas of Rafah, Khan Younis, and Gaza City, where forces continue to operate.

The ceasefire, which came into effect on October 10, has calmed most fighting, allowing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return to the ruins of their homes in Gaza. Israel has withdrawn troops from positions in cities, and more aid has been allowed to enter.

Hamas turned over all 20 living hostages held in Gaza in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian convicts and wartime detainees held by Israel. Hamas has also agreed to turn over the bodies of hostages, a process which is still incomplete and which it says is difficult, while Israel accuses Hamas of stalling.

