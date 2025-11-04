BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-04

Maritime minister heaps praise on PQA

Press Release Published 04 Nov, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Visits Port Qasim Authority Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, visited the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) on Monday. Upon his arrival, the minister was warmly received by Chairman PQA, Rear Admiral Syed Moazzam Ilyas (retd).

As part of the Pakistan Maritime Week-2025 occasion, the Federal Minister participated in a ceremony to mark PQA’s recognition in the World Bank’s latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2024, where Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has been ranked the 9th most improved container port in the world. This recognition underscores the success of sustained reforms, modernization initiatives, and investments in digital tools by PQA and its terminal operators.

The minister also visited key industrial and operational facilities including the IOCB Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal, where he was briefed on port operations, safety measures, and industrial growth facilitated by public-private partnerships within Port Qasim.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry commended the management of PQA for their dedicated efforts, stating that “Port Qasim‘s remarkable improvement in global rankings is a reflection of Pakistan’s growing maritime potential and its commitment to enhancing port operations. The Ministry will continue to support PQA in its developmental initiatives aimed at further boosting trade and economic growth.”

The visit concluded with an interaction session the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Port Qasim event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank PQA Port Qasim Authority Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry CPPI

Comments

200 characters

Maritime minister heaps praise on PQA

Review and audit: Cashless economy drive to go under scrutiny

New taxation measures: No contingency plan despite Rs275bn shortfall: FBR chief

Oil steadies as market digests OPEC+ output plans

Finalisation of strategic economic engagement with KSA: Ministries face SIFC’s over 4 dozen questions

Ahsan opens PIMEC, calls for promoting blue economy

Digitisation of Power Distribution Network Project: Germany likely to grant €2.5m additional funding

Oct CPI inflation up 6.2pc YoY

Retail payments hit Rs612trn mark in FY25: SBP

PIA operations halted as engineers suspend certifications

CCP proposes dedicated steel ministry on China-India model

Read more stories