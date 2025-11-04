Maritime minister heaps praise on PQA

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Visits Port Qasim Authority Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, visited the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) on Monday. Upon his arrival, the minister was warmly received by Chairman PQA, Rear Admiral Syed Moazzam Ilyas (retd).

As part of the Pakistan Maritime Week-2025 occasion, the Federal Minister participated in a ceremony to mark PQA’s recognition in the World Bank’s latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2024, where Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has been ranked the 9th most improved container port in the world. This recognition underscores the success of sustained reforms, modernization initiatives, and investments in digital tools by PQA and its terminal operators.

The minister also visited key industrial and operational facilities including the IOCB Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal, where he was briefed on port operations, safety measures, and industrial growth facilitated by public-private partnerships within Port Qasim.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry commended the management of PQA for their dedicated efforts, stating that “Port Qasim‘s remarkable improvement in global rankings is a reflection of Pakistan’s growing maritime potential and its commitment to enhancing port operations. The Ministry will continue to support PQA in its developmental initiatives aimed at further boosting trade and economic growth.”

The visit concluded with an interaction session the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Port Qasim event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025