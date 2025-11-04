BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Markets Print 2025-11-04

Sri Lankan shares close higher

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 05:55am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, helped by gains in communication services and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.54 percent higher at 22,928.31.

Senkadagala Finance PLC and SMB Finance PLC were the top percentage gainers on the index, gaining 25 percent and 22.2 percent respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 158.1 million shares from 154.8 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5.73 billion Sri Lankan rupees (USD18.93 million) from 5.60 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.13 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.25 billion rupees, the data showed.

