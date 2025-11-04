BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-11-04

Gulf bourses mixed on weak earnings

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 05:55am

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday, driven by underwhelming corporate earnings and diminished expectations for further Federal Reserve rate cuts in December.

The US Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the second time this year on October 29, but Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments afterward cast doubt on the likelihood of further rate cuts in 2025.

Traders now assign a 71 percent probability to a rate cut in December, down from more than 90 percent earlier, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

US monetary policy shifts have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.5 percent, hit by a 4.8 percent slide in renewable energy utility firm ACWA Power Company, as the company failed to meet quarterly profit forecasts.

Among other decliners, petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) retreated 1.8 percent, on course to extend losses, a day after reporting a steep fall in third-quarter profit.

The market could remain under pressure as investors take into account the potential for slower market reforms on foreign ownership, said Joseph Dahrieh, managing principal at Tickmill.

“Additionally, low oil prices could remain a source of risk for the market, although it could stabilize after OPEC’s decision to halt production increases in the first-quarter next year.”

However, Arabian Drilling advanced 2.2 percent, despite turning to losses in third-quarter.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.7 percent, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 1.8 percent.

