BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 04, 2025
Markets Print 2025-11-04

S Korea stocks hit record peak

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 05:55am

BENGALURU: South Korea’s equity benchmark scaled another record high on Monday, fuelled by strong export data and upbeat earnings from tech firms, while Philippine equities slumped to hit a three-year low.

Broadly, the MSCI index of emerging Asia stocks jumped 0.8 percent, led by the KOSPI index’s 2.8 percent advance to a record high of 4,221.92 points. A subset of ASEAN stocks also jumped 0.4 percent.

Gains in the KOSPI index were led by a jump in SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics. The index has scaled record highs 12 times since the start of October.

Meanwhile, data showed South Korea’s exports unexpectedly rose in October on robust demand for chips and ships.

In Indonesia, stocks advanced 1.3 percent but remained around 100 points shy of their record highs. The Jakarta composite index logged its fourth consecutive monthly gain in October, bolstered by Bank Indonesia’s pro-growth stance.

The central bank unexpectedly kept key interest rates unchanged last month, but signalled room for further rate cuts.

Meanwhile, stocks in the Philippines tumbled around 3 percent to their lowest level since early October 2022.

The equity benchmark has slid nearly 11 percent this year, and is one of the worst performers in the region, as a weak growth outlook and a major government scandal drove investors away.

Foreign investors net sold 42.07 billion Philippine pesos (USD723.74 million) worth of shares in the first nine months of the year, a sharp contrast from 4.74 billion peso inflows last year, as per the stock exchange data.

“The PSI has not only continued its downward trend amid weak growth expectations, undermining investor confidence, but has also reflected recent allegations of corruption on public-works projects,” said Glenn Yin, director of research at AC Capital Market.

MSCI index ASEAN stocks S Korea stocks

