Nov 03, 2025
World

Iran Khamenei says will not cooperate with US while it backs Israel

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2025 07:06pm

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Tehran would only consider cooperation with the United States if it changed its policy in the region including supporting Israel.

“If they completely abandon support for the Zionist regime, withdraw their military bases from here (the region), and refrain from interfering in this region, then it (cooperation) can be considered,” said Khamenei.

“The arrogant nature of the United States accepts nothing other than submission.”

The remarks came during a gathering with students in Tehran marking the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy following the Islamic Revolution which toppled the Western-backed Shah.

Iran vows to rebuild nuclear sites ‘stronger than before’

In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, triggering a war which saw the US join briefly with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The 12-day war with Israel, which prompted an Iranian response with missile and drone strikes, derailed nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington which had begun in April.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in place since June 24.

“If the country becomes strong and the enemy realises that confronting this strong nation will not yield profit but will bring loss, the country will certainly gain immunity,” Khamenei added.

Iran has been reeling under years of international sanctions, especially after the United States in 2018 withdrew from a nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions.

In September, the United Nations reinstated sanctions under the so-called “snapback” mechanism after Britain, France and Germany triggered the process.

On Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera that Tehran remained “ready to enter negotiations” with Washington, but only on its nuclear programme, ruling out any talks on its missile capabilities.

He added that talks could resume “whenever the Americans are ready to negotiate on an equal footing and based on mutual interests. Apparently, they are not in a hurry. We are not in a hurry either.”

