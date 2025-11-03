BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
BOP 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.62%)
CPHL 85.13 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.64%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
DGKC 219.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.16%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.72%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.15%)
GCIL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.46%)
HUBC 220.49 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.5%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.17%)
NBP 228.82 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (3.15%)
PAEL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 24.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
PIBTL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PPL 187.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 40.28 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.71%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.03%)
PTC 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.96%)
SNGP 121.06 Decreased By ▼ -9.48 (-7.26%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TELE 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
TREET 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.81%)
TRG 80.81 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (10.01%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.21%)
BR100 17,099 Increased By 102.9 (0.61%)
BR30 54,620 Increased By 430.2 (0.79%)
KSE100 162,803 Increased By 1171.4 (0.72%)
KSE30 49,497 Increased By 120.1 (0.24%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh demands political parties agree on reform plan

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2025 05:51pm
Bangladesh’s Law Adviser Asif Nazrul speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on November 3, 2025. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh’s Law Adviser Asif Nazrul speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on November 3, 2025. Photo: AFP

DHAKA: Disagreements between Bangladeshi politicians have stalled a key democratic reform plan, the interim government said Monday, giving parties a week to reach consensus or face unilateral action.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, who leads the government as “chief advisor”, said he had inherited a “completely broken down” political system after taking over following an uprising last year.

Yunus has argued that the reform charter, which he has championed as the cornerstone of his legacy, is vital to prevent a return to authoritarian rule.

Key parties signed the document at a ceremony in October, but some said it must be ratified by a referendum.

Asif Nazrul, who holds the law portfolio in the interim government, told reporters that “despite holding discussions for a long time, political parties still have unresolved issues of disagreement.”

Bangladesh parties sign landmark reform charter

He cited disagreements on “the timetable of the referendum and the topics to be included”.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people has been in political turmoil since was Sheikh Hasina was toppled in August 2024, fleeing to India.

The “July Charter”, named after the revolt, has become a flashpoint between parties vying for power ahead of national elections expected in February 2026.

Yunus, who has pledged to step down after elections, says the reform plan will strengthen checks and balances between the executive, judicial and legislative branches.

It proposes a two-term limit for prime ministers and expanded presidential powers.

“We urge the political parties to come up with a united position on the referendum at the earliest – preferably within a week,” Nazrul said.

“Otherwise, the government will act independently.”

Salahuddin Ahmed, a senior leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), suggested the decision was not up to the interim government.

“I have never seen a referee try to score a goal”, he said.

Leaders of the BNP – seen as among the election front-runners – as well as Jamaat-e-Islami, the Muslim-majority nation’s largest Islamist party, signed the charter.

The National Citizen Party (NCP), made up of many students who spearheaded the uprising that ended Hasina’s rule, did not sign.

Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Asif Nazrul reform plan

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh demands political parties agree on reform plan

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 6.2% in October 2025

Govt’s economic team highlights reform progress as Pakistan enters stabilisation phase

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points

PM Shehbaz seeks President Zardari’s support for 27th Amendment: Bilawal

Green Line Phase-II to be completed within a year: Ahsan Iqbal

Rupee sees slight gain against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,300 in Pakistan

FM Dar arrives in Istanbul to ‘discuss developments in Gaza’

Pakistan’s Port Qasim to undergo major overhaul to drive half of $100bn revenue target

Fauji Cement, KAPCO to jointly acquire majority stake in Attock Cement

Read more stories