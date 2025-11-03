China stocks end higher as investors turn defensive after Xi-Trump deal

HONG KONG: China stocks closed higher on Monday as investors continued to position defensively, while booking gains in the tech sector, after Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed to a trade deal last week.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.6% to 3,976.52 points at market close, after swinging between gains and losses during the day. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.3%.

Defensive sectors led the gains on Monday, with the CSI Energy Index added 3%, the banking sector rising by 1.3% and the consumer staples sector up 0.3%.

Tech-related shares tumbled, with the semiconductor sector slumping as much as 4.2% and the tech-focused Star50 Index down 1%. The rare earth sector slipped as much as 3.4%.

Sentiment appeared to be turning more defensive following the much-anticipated Trump-Xi meeting. The deal includes US tariff reductions and a pause in Beijing’s new restrictions on exports of rare earth minerals and magnets, extending a delicate trade truce between the world’s two largest economies.

“Some have started taking gains after a very good run,” despite remaining bullish on the “Fed put/Trump put” optimism and China’s technological advances, Bank of America said in a note to clients.

“We advise investors to lock in some gains on the rises and accumulate on the corrections, and rotate into more defensive positioning toward year end,” they said.

Hong Kong shares were steady. The Chinese H-share index listed in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1%, while the Hang Seng Index was also up nearly 1% at 26,158.36.

Gold jewelries seller Laopu Gold tumbled 7.2%, leading losses in gold-related shares after China cut gold tax exemptions for some retailers which may curb buying.