Pakistan’s Port Qasim to undergo major overhaul to drive half of $100bn revenue target

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Monday said that Port Qasim will undergo major modernisation to help generate at least half of Pakistan’s $100 billion revenue target, highlighting its expanding role as a key industrial and trade hub.

Speaking as chief guest at a ceremony marking Port Qasim’s recognition as the world’s ninth most improved container port globally, the minister said the milestone reflected the success of ongoing modernisation and management reforms, read a statement.

“Port Qasim improved its performance score by 35.2 points, demonstrating significant progress in reducing cargo dwell time, streamlining berth operations, and adopting digital management tools,” he said.

Chaudhry said the government aims to transform Port Qasim into a regional trade and industrial gateway capable of driving economic growth through infrastructure expansion, industrialisation, and green maritime initiatives. The port, he added, has the potential to deliver a large share of the national revenue target owing to its industrial complex and strategic location along key shipping routes.

The minister also highlighted the government’s $13 billion savings plan for the country in the next decade through the establishment of the country’s first “Sea-to-Steel Green Maritime Industrial Corridor, designed to revive Pakistan Steel Mills.

The initiative, he said, will integrate port operations with industrial activity, creating a continuous value chain from maritime logistics to steel manufacturing.

In the second phase of the project, Chaudhry said the Iron Ore and Coal Berth (IOCB) terminal to oversee its revival.

He said an Integrated Maritime Industrial Complex (IMIC) will be established there, linking ship recycling facilities with steel production to enhance domestic output and generate employment. “The ‘Steel-to-Green Sea’ project will be jointly implemented by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Ministry of Industries to ensure sustainable industrial development,” he added.

The minister said the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) is also driving multiple projects aimed at expanding capacity and improving efficiency. He cited the development of new multipurpose and container terminals, the Port Qasim Special Economic Zone (PQSEZ), and the integration of environment-friendly “Green Port” technologies.

Chaudhry said the PQSEZ will serve as a modern industrial and logistics hub attracting both local and foreign investment. He added that enhanced connectivity through upgraded road, rail, and communication networks will reduce logistics costs and strengthen national trade competitiveness. Energy and industrial projects, including LNG terminals and power plants within the port area, are also contributing to Pakistan’s energy security and industrial growth.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to maritime-led development, Junaid Chaudhry said modernization of port infrastructure, expansion of trade corridors, and creation of specialized industrial zones were central to achieving long-term economic stability.

“The vision is to make Port Qasim not just a cargo handling facility, but a comprehensive maritime-industrial ecosystem powering Pakistan’s future growth,” he said.