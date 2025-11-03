BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-03

OPEC+ further hikes oil output

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

LONDON: The eight key members of the OPEC+ alliance, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, on Sunday said they had agreed a further slight hike to their oil production.

The 137,000-barrels-per-day hike will apply from December and remain at that level for the following three months, signifying a “pause” in what had been regular increases since April this year, the group said in a statement following a virtual meeting.

The announced increase, which tallied with analyst expectations, has been seen as a bid by the key members of OPEC+ — known as the Voluntary Eight (V8) — to gain greater market share.

Since April, the V8 group — comprising Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman — has boosted production by around 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in total.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) have sped up output increases at a pace very few had anticipated at the beginning of the year, following a long period of producers seeking to combat price erosion by implementing production cuts to make oil scarcer.

But faced with growing competition, particularly from US shale oil producers, gaining a larger share of the oil market has become the group’s main priority.

The group’s change in strategy “is working to a certain degree”, said Ole Hvalbye, commodities analyst at SEB bank, just ahead of Sunday’s announced production increase.

Supply by US shale producers “is not increasing anymore, it’s going sideways”, he told AFP, adding that there is “less investment in new US production”.

As in previous months, the V8 group cited “low oil inventories” to justify the latest increase.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude oil inventories in the United States have recently recorded a sharp drop, allowing the price of a barrel of Brent, the global benchmark for crude, to remain steady at around $65.

Adding barrels to the market exposes the V8 group to a drop in prices that cuts into its profits, analysts say.

But Emily Ashford, an energy analyst at Standard Chartered bank, said an increase in OPEC+ quotas of 137,000 barrels would result in lower actual production, limiting the impact on prices.

Looking forward, some V8 members that have exceeded their output quotas in the past will need to compensate for their overproduction, and Russia in particular “is already at full capacity”, Ashford told AFP.

In late October, pressure on Russian oil supplies mounted after the United States hit the country’s two biggest oil producers — Rosneft and Lukoil — with sanctions.

Analysts say the real impact of the US measures remains unclear, since it will largely depend on how strictly Washington enforces secondary sanctions on foreign financial institutions involved in transactions with the two firms.

“The market is underestimating what it means when you have US sanctions against two large Russian companies, which are (at) the core of trading Russian oil,” said Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies on Thursday, suggesting that a significant reduction in Russian supply would support prices.

But many analysts are cautious, arguing that Russia has been successful at circumventing Western sanctions.

Furthermore, the United States may not take any action against purchases by China, the main importer of Russian oil, with which it has just signed an agreement to reduce trade tensions.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices global oil prices oil sector

Comments

200 characters

OPEC+ further hikes oil output

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Section 25 of Sales Tax Act 1990: ATIR annuls commissioner’s audit selection

Terrorists’ deportation: Afghan Taliban’s claim rejected

Sales tax liabilities against income tax refunds: No prior notice required for adjustment or recovery: FTO

President to attend World Summit on Social Development

Chinese delegation visits BOI Unit

PM reiterates commitment to press freedom

Pakistan, Uzbekistan to establish robust banking channels

PBF issues report on economic decline despite currency devaluations

German envoy calls on KP CM

Read more stories