BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-03

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has urged the Power Division to re-evaluate the existing peak hours regime to better align it with actual demand patterns of the national grid, noting that the 8,000–10,000 megawatt (MW) gap between summer and winter demand indicates massive underutilisation of system capacity.

In a letter addressed to Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, APTMA Secretary General Shahid Sattar stated that the demand profile of distribution companies (Discos) and K-Electric over the past year clearly shows that peak demand now consistently occurs around midnight—contrary to the officially designated peak hours of 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. during March–May, and 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. during June–August.

According to APTMA, system demand continues to rise significantly even after the end of the official peak window, often exceeding 21,000 MW. This, the Association argued, demonstrates that there are no transmission constraints during these hours, suggesting that the higher peak-hours tariff acts as a deterrent to consumption within the designated window.

Incremental electricity package: APTMA submits recommendation to Leghari

“We believe this is resulting in suboptimal utilization of system capacity and is in fact suppressing consumption that would otherwise occur during this period,” APTMA stated.

The Association added that it, along with other industry bodies, has been advocating for a rationalization of the peak-hours tariff for several months.

“While we understand that a complete alignment of peak and off-peak tariffs may not be immediately feasible due to transmission and revenue constraints, there is a strong case for a more detailed, data-driven assessment by the Power Division,” Sattar emphasised.

APTMA suggested that a study be undertaken to determine the point at which higher fuel costs during peak hours are offset by the reduced per-unit capacity charges resulting from better utilization of stranded assets. At this equilibrium, the overall impact on the power tariff would be close to neutral—creating room for a new, economically justified peak-hours rate.

“By adopting such an approach, the Ministry could introduce differentiated peak pricing that incentivizes consumption among consumers with higher price elasticity, improving grid utilization without jeopardizing system stability,” the letter added.

The Association also highlighted the significant 8,000–10,000 MW difference between winter and summer demand, which not only reflects underutilized capacity during winter months but also presents a major opportunity.

“Since most capacity costs are already recovered through the existing tariff structure, there is a strong economic rationale for introducing a separate, substantially lower winter tariff—ideally based on marginal cost of generation. This would greatly incentivize industrial usage during the off-season, enhance system load factor, and distribute fixed costs more efficiently,” Sattar noted. APTMA urged the Power Division to re-examine the current peak-hours policy—not necessarily to abolish it entirely, but to align it more closely with actual grid demand dynamics. Such reform, it argued, would yield substantial benefits for both the power sector and consumers, particularly the industrial base, by maximizing the utilization of existing capacity.

“We stand ready to provide any technical assistance, data analysis, or modelling that the Power Division may require to support this evaluation and implementation process,” APTMA concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

DISCOS power sector APTMA Power Division National Grid power tariffs Minister for Power Awais Leghari

Comments

200 characters

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Section 25 of Sales Tax Act 1990: ATIR annuls commissioner’s audit selection

Terrorists’ deportation: Afghan Taliban’s claim rejected

Sales tax liabilities against income tax refunds: No prior notice required for adjustment or recovery: FTO

President to attend World Summit on Social Development

Chinese delegation visits BOI Unit

PM reiterates commitment to press freedom

Pakistan, Uzbekistan to establish robust banking channels

PBF issues report on economic decline despite currency devaluations

German envoy calls on KP CM

Read more stories