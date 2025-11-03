Terrorists’ attack on police convoy in Hangu; SHO injured

HANGU: A police convoy came under attack in Hangu’s Doaba area on Sunday, leaving three policemen, including a station house officer (SHO), injured.

According to police sources, the convoy was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED), followed by intense firing from unidentified assailants.

The police officials on board included SP Investigation Abdul Samad, DSP Tall Mujahid, and SHO Imranuddin. SHO Imranuddin and two other personnel sustained injuries in the blast.

Security officials said that an exchange of fire between police and attackers continued for some time after the explosion. Additional contingents of law enforcement were dispatched to the area to engage the assailants and secure the site.

The injured officers were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, while a search operation has been launched in the surrounding areas to trace the attackers.

Authorities suspect that militants operating in the region could be behind the assault, as such incidents have surged in the area in recent months.