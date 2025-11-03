Key heritage sites: ‘Conservation effort accelerated to achieve magnificent Punjab vision’

LAHORE: Secretary Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Punjab, Dr Ehsan Bhutta has said that the effort to conservate Punjab’s heritage had been accelerated to achieve magnificent Punjab vision.

“This conservation effort is a vital step towards preserving the cultural soul of Punjab,” while conducting an extensive field visit recently to key heritage sites under the Archaeology Directorate including Summit Minar at Punjab Assembly, Saint Andrews Church near the Supreme Court Registry, Javed Manzil Auditorium & Library, and the historic Ali Mardan Khan Tomb.

Highlighting the importance of the sites, he highlighted that Summit Minar stands as a national symbol commemorating the 2nd Islamic Summit Conference held in Lahore in 1974, representing Pakistan’s diplomatic legacy on the world stage, while Saint Andrews Church, built in the 19th century, is a landmark of colonial–era architecture known for its unique Gothic design and deep-rooted Christian heritage in Lahore.

He added that the conservation and uplift of Punjab’s heritage is being carried out in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for a “Magnificent Punjab,” and under the special direction of Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb to preserve the cultural identity and historic legacy of the province.

He said that the efforts to conserve heritage sites are also being executed under the guidance of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Zaman Khan, whose leadership is ensuring efficient governance, timely execution, and maximum facilitation for safeguarding Punjab’s archaeological treasures.

He reviewed ongoing conservation works, assessed archaeological data on structural integrity, restoration phases, and heritage classification of each monument. He was accompanied by Director Conservation Anjum Qureshi, XEN C&W Umair Hassan, SDO Archaeology, and consultants Malik Maqsood and Atiqur Rehman.

Dr. Ehsan Bhutta emphasized stringent adherence to timelines and quality standards, appreciating the dedicated efforts of the Archaeology Directorate and Communication & Works Department. He directed that the pace of restoration be accelerated while ensuring meticulous preservation of cultural assets, adding that he will revisit the sites on 1st December to evaluate progress against the assigned deliverables.

He further highlighted that the preservation of Punjab’s diverse heritage reflects a strong commitment to protecting archaeological treasures that narrate centuries-old civilizational, cultural, and architectural evolution, asserting that modern conservation techniques and updated archaeological documentation will help secure these monuments for future generations.

