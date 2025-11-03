PTI Sindh delegation meets Afridi

PESHAWAR: A delegation comprising PTI Sindh workers and conveners of the “Free Imran Khan Movement” called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi at the Chief Minister’s House, Peshawar. The delegation was led by MNA from Karachi Saifur Rehman.

The delegation congratulated Sohail Afridi on assuming the office of Chief Minister and extended their best wishes.

The Chief Minister thanked the delegation for travelling to Peshawar at their own expense, terming it as a reflection of their deep love for Imran Khan and strong commitment to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The chief minister urged the workers to keep their spirits high, maintain discipline, and continue their political activities with dedication. He reiterated, “We will secure Imran Khan’s release through a unified strategy.”

Members of the delegation expressed that the appointment of Sohail Afridi as Chief Minister had revived a new sense of hope among party workers. They said that PTI workers from all over Pakistan look at the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with great expectations and vowed to stand strongly beside him in the struggle for Imran Khan’s release and the strengthening of the party. Accepting the delegation’s invitation, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi stated that he will visit Sindh soon and that the schedule for the visit would be announced shortly. Advisor to the Chief Minister, Muzzammil Aslam, was also present on the occasion.

