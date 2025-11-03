BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Pound heads for worst monthly performance since July

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

LONDON: The pound headed for its worst performance against the dollar since July on Friday, while also wallowing at 2-1/2-year lows against the euro, reflecting growing investor nervousness about the outlook for UK government finances.

Sterling, which has fallen 2.3 percent in October, set for its biggest monthly decline since July and the second-largest this year, was down another 0.11 percent on the day at USD1.3136, near its lowest since April.

British finance minister Rachel Reeves, who is dealing with political pressure this week over a rental dispute, is presenting her budget in late November.

Reeves already has very limited headroom, based on her own fiscal rules, with which to manoevre, when it comes to keeping Britain’s finances on track.

Expectations are mounting that she may be forced to break election pledges and hike some taxes after warnings official forecasts could show the economy is in a worse state than once thought.

UK gilts, which still carry a higher yield than the bonds of any other major economy, have rallied strongly this month, buoyed by investors betting on the Bank of England cutting interest rates sooner than previously thought, as metrics like inflation hold steady.

Money markets show traders think there is around a 45 percent chance the BOE lowers borrowing costs by a quarter point when it meets next week, compared with next to no chance just a couple of weeks ago.

