BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-11-03

Asia FX firmer against dollar

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

BENGALURU: South Korean equities recorded their strongest monthly gain in more than two decades and the won firmed on Friday, as a wave of US trade deals across Southeast Asia lifted investor sentiment and supported modest gains in most Asian currencies.

South Korea’s won appreciated 0.7 percent against the dollar to 1,424.80 and the benchmark KOSPI index hovered near the record high of 4,146.72 it notched on Thursday.

The KOSPI touched record levels three times this week, surging 20 percent in October for its best monthly performance since January 2001.

The country has emerged as a key beneficiary of the global artificial intelligence boom, with its heavyweight chipmakers and tech firms attracting strong investor interest amid rising demand for high-performance computing.

Its export-driven economy is also gaining from recent trade deals with the United States, while robust corporate earnings have propelled equities to record highs.

Easing trade tensions after US agreements with regional economies and renewed dialogue with China have boosted risk appetite in emerging Asia, helping currencies rebound from pressure tied to US rate uncertainty and geopolitical jitters.

“From a monetary policy perspective, these trade agreements further reduce the urgency for further policy easing in Emerging Asia’s more export-oriented economies, in our view, especially in Southeast Asia,” Barclays said.

For the week, Malaysia’s ringgit, up 0.7 percent, was headed for its best week since August. The Thai baht rose 1.2 percent this week and was set to log its best week since September.

On Thursday, Thailand’s finance minister said the country’s economy was expected to grow at a higher pace than previously estimated.

The baht has gained more than 6 percent this year and is one of the best-performing currencies in the region, although that strength is seen as a risk to exports and tourism, two key drivers of Thailand’s economy.

Asian currencies Asia FX South Korean equities

Comments

200 characters

Asia FX firmer against dollar

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Section 25 of Sales Tax Act 1990: ATIR annuls commissioner’s audit selection

Terrorists’ deportation: Afghan Taliban’s claim rejected

Sales tax liabilities against income tax refunds: No prior notice required for adjustment or recovery: FTO

President to attend World Summit on Social Development

Chinese delegation visits BOI Unit

PM reiterates commitment to press freedom

Pakistan, Uzbekistan to establish robust banking channels

PBF issues report on economic decline despite currency devaluations

German envoy calls on KP CM

Read more stories