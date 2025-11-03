BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Nov 03, 2025
Free press is the foundation of democracy: Murad

APP Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that free press was the foundation of democracy and creating a safe environment for free media was a fundamental responsibility of the state.

On the International Day for Ending Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, Murad said that attacks on journalists were attacks on the conscience of society. The PPP government, he said is committed to protecting freedom of expression, he said adding that Sindh is the first province where a comprehensive law for the protection of journalists has been implemented.

The chief minister said that the Sindh Commission for Protection of Journalists is playing a practical and effective role and concrete and effective measures are being taken for the protection of journalists.

Shah said that legislation for the protection of journalists in the digital world is the need of the hour. The chief minister said that no leniency would be shown to those involved in attacks on journalists.

A comprehensive strategy is being developed to prevent hate campaigns and online harassment, he said adding that without a free, safe and credible media, the concept of democracy remained incomplete.

Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister Sindh free Press foundation of democracy

