Soyem of Mirani tomorrow

KARACHI: The Soyem of Aftab Shaban Mirani, who passed away on Saturday, November 1, 2025, will be held on Tuesday, November 4, at House No. 23/2, Khayabane Ghazi, Phase 5, DHA, Karachi, between Asr and Maghrib prayers.

As Chief Minister of Sindh and later Federal Minister for Defence, he served Pakistan with honour and a steadfast commitment to the nation’s progress. He will be fondly remembered for his kindness, wisdom, and compassion.

He is lovingly remembered by Salman Shahban and Faiza Shahban; Seema Khurram and Khurram Gulzar; Samina Dossa and Faiyaz Dossa; and Sabrina Jamshed and Jamshed Mujeeb, along with his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

