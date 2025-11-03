Sharjeel condoles death of Mahars’ mother

GHOTKI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, visited Khan Garh, Ghotki, where he offered his condolences to MNA Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and Sardar Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar on the passing of their mother, and to Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar on the demise of his aunt.

On the occasion, Memon prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness and eternal peace. He was accompanied by MNA Ejaz Jakhrani, MNA Asad Alam Khan Niazi, Minister Mukesh Chawla, Special Assistant Qasim Naveed Qamar, and other party leaders.

