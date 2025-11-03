BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Terror suspects reveal foreign links during interrogation

NNI Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 07:01am

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies have arrested four suspected terrorists belonging to the Sar Group in Karachi, who have made significant revelations during interrogation.

According to the sources, suspect Ijlal Zaidi confessed to being involved in sectarian target killings in 2011. Sources revealed that Faraz, one of the suspects, was employed as a City Warden and was allegedly involved in a murder case in 2022.

Investigators disclosed that the suspects were receiving directions from a handler based in a neighbouring country. It was further revealed that Ijlal Zaidi has been associated with the Zainebiyoun Brigade since 2011 and had traveled to the neighbouring country three to four times through illegal channels (donkey routes) for training.

After receiving training, Zaidi returned to Karachi, where the group would conduct reconnaissance before carrying out target killings on assigned individuals. The investigative sources added that once the targets were identified, unidentified men in Karachi would provide motorcycles and weapons to execute the attacks.

Faraz reportedly took part in reconnaissance and killings under instructions from the group’s foreign handler. Moreover, funds were also provided to secure the release of arrested group members from jail, the sources added.

On October 23, the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Depart-ment (CTD) announced the arrest of two suspected target killers linked to the banned Zainebiyoun Brigade (ZB), who are allegedly involved in sectarian killings.

The CTD official revealed that Imran Mota was a notorious target killer and had been on the CTD’s red book of most-wanted terrorists. He is implicated in the murder of Qari Anas, who was shot near NED University.

“The gang was operating from across the border, and we have already initiated a crackdown against them,” Mahesar said. He also disclosed that the CTD had identified supporters of the gang, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.

