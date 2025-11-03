BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Markets Print 2025-11-03

PEDO, UET sign MoU to work on renewable energy research

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (CAS-E), UET Peshawar to promote collaboration in renewable energy research, technology development, and capacity building for the period of 2025–2026.

The collaboration aims to facilitate access to relevant project data, site visits and equipment for academic and research purposes.

Prof Dr Sadiq Khattak, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar and Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, in presence of Syed Habib Ullah Shah, CEO PEDO, signed the MoU along with other senior officials from both institutions.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Secretary Energy & Power Zubair Khan emphasized the pivotal role of educational institutions in socio-economic development, appreciating UET Peshawar’s efforts in applying modern technologies to address real-world challenges through academic–industry linkages.

He lauded the Center for Advanced Studies in Energy for its active role in the energy sector and expressed confidence that this partnership would help overcome technical barriers in PEDO’s power projects.

The partnership is designed to bridge academic excellence with practical implementation, turning university research into deployable renewable projects.

It is also expected to improve project readiness and commercialization potential for both small and large-scale renewable installations thereby accelerating energy access, encouraging local industry participation, and building investor confidence in the province’s energy market he added.

Moreover, the Prof Dr Sadiq Khattak highlighted UET Peshawar’s strong potential to address the technical challenges faced by the Energy & Power Department and PEDO.

He said that international seminar would be organized soon to display the joint research, achievements and potential of both organizations for the benefit of students and the global academic community.

At this juncture, Syed Habib Ullah Shah, CEO PEDO, expressed optimism over the collaboration and stating that PEDO welcomes mutual corporation, it will fast-track practical solutions, enhance project viability and create opportunities for our engineers and youth.

mou power sector UET PEDO renewable energy research

