One in 5 HTVs in capital violates emission standards: report

ISLAMABAD: Nearly one in every five heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) operating in the federal capital has been found violating national emission standards, according to a new report by the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA). The findings underscore the growing threat of vehicular pollution to Islamabad’s air quality and public health.

The report, titled “Consolidated Report on Vehicular Emission Monitoring and NEQS Compliance within Islamabad Capital Territory” released here on Sunday highlights the growing challenge of air pollution fuelled by rapid urbanization, industrial activity, and the increasing number of vehicles on city roads.

The report findings, based on a week-long enforcement drive which concluded last week on October 30, identified aging diesel trucks, long-haul trailers, loaders and diesel-powered passenger buses as the primary violators. These vehicles were found emitting pollutants well above the National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) limits, largely due to poor engine maintenance and substandard fuel use, said Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, spokesperson for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Emissions from ageing diesel-fueled heavy vehicles are a major contributor to smog formation and respiratory illnesses in Islamabad,” Saleem Shaikh warned.

The enforcement operation was conducted by teams led by Dr Zaigham Abbas, Deputy Director (Labs/NEQS), and Binyameen, Deputy Director (R&I), under the supervision of Nazia Zeb Ali, Director General of Pak-EPA. A total of 100 heavy-duty vehicles — including diesel trucks, loaders, and public buses — were inspected for smoke opacity, an indicator of incomplete combustion and particulate pollution.

Sharing the findings of the report, Dr Zaigham Abbas, Deputy Director (Labs/NEQS) at Pak-EPA, said the emission testing drive carried out at multiple locations across Islamabad revealed alarming levels of non-compliance among heavy transport vehicles. “Our analysis shows that 20 per cent of the 100 heavy transport vehicles tested - roughly one in every five – fail to meet the permissible NEQS limits,” he said, adding that the results highlight for us the urgent need for stricter maintenance and more frequent monitoring of diesel-powered vehicles operating in the capital to protect health of the public and environment.

“Non-compliance was primarily due to poor engine condition, inadequate maintenance, and the use of low-quality fuel,” said Dr. Abbas. “The smoke opacity levels in these vehicles were well above acceptable thresholds, indicating incomplete fuel combustion which remains a key cause of fine particulate emissions.”

According to Pak-EPA officials, fines were imposed on 21 violators, while three vehicles were impounded for severe non-compliance. Owners of the offending vehicles were directed to undertake immediate engine maintenance to bring their vehicles in line with environmental standards.

Dr Abbas noted that several non-compliant vehicles belonged to both public and private sector organisations, reflecting what he termed “a systemic neglect of vehicle maintenance and environmental responsibility.”

Meanwhile Shaikh emphasised that vehicular emissions remain among the major sources of deteriorating air quality in Islamabad, with diesel-powered transport identified as the single largest emitter of black carbon and particulate matter.

“These emissions pose serious risks to human health and the city’s environment,” he said.

The report has also recommended a comprehensive review of the current vehicle fitness certification system, urging federal authorities concerned to align its standards with NEQS for motor vehicle exhaust and noise, ensuring uniform compliance across inspection stations and automobile workshops.

Reaffirming Pak-EPA’s commitment to curbing vehicular pollution, DG Nazia Zeb Ali announced that similar emission monitoring drives would be conducted regularly. She added that public awareness initiatives and coordination with the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would be strengthened to promote roadworthy and environmentally responsible transport operations.

“Clean air is a fundamental right and it cannot be achieved as long as we all stakeholders work hand in hand to achieve the ambitious goal ‘clean air quality for all’,” Nazia Zeb Ali said. “Ensuring compliance with environmental standards is not just a regulatory duty. In fact, it is essential for protecting public health and preserving Islamabad’s ecological integrity.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025