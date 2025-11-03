Ebad condoles demise of Mirani

KARACHI: Former Sindh Governor Dr Ishrat-ul-Ebad Khan has expressed condolences on the demise of Aftab Shaban Mirani, a senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), remembering the late Aftab Shaaban Mirani as a notable example of a “decent politician” who avoided controversial political practices.

In a statement on Sunday, the former governor expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Aftab Shaaban Mirani, who had also held the position of senior minister in the provincial cabinet in the past.