Ex-premier Khaqan ‘stable’ after heart procedure

MURREE: Former prime minister and head of the Awam Pakistan Party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, suffered a heart attack on Saturday and underwent surgery after the attack.

According to the ex-premier’s family, two stents were placed in his heart as he underwent the procedure for his ailment in a hospital in his hometown, Murree.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s health condition has now improved, his family apprised.

Meanwhile, Awam Pakistan Party (APP) spokesperson Dr Zafar Mirza has also said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is receiving treatment at a private hospital for a heart-related ailment.

The spokesperson said that his condition has improved and that he is resting. Close aides and party leaders have urged the public to pray for his recovery.

He said Abbasi complained of pain in his shoulder yesterday morning and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors diagnosed a cardiac issue during examination. The doctors provided him with timely treatment, after which his health has improved significantly, and he is resting at the hospital, the statement added.

It prayed for the speedy recovery of the Awaam Pakistan chief and urged the media to be considerate of his private life and privacy.

Awaam Pakistan co-founder Miftah Ismail also said on X that Abbasi’s health condition continues to improve, and he is now resting comfortably. “We expect and pray for his quick and full recovery. I thank friends who have been calling to ask about his health,” the former finance minister added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail were previously part of the PML-N but parted ways and launched their Awaam Pakistan party in July 2024.