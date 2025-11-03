BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-03

Ex-premier Khaqan ‘stable’ after heart procedure

NNI Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 07:10am

MURREE: Former prime minister and head of the Awam Pakistan Party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, suffered a heart attack on Saturday and underwent surgery after the attack.

According to the ex-premier’s family, two stents were placed in his heart as he underwent the procedure for his ailment in a hospital in his hometown, Murree.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s health condition has now improved, his family apprised.

Meanwhile, Awam Pakistan Party (APP) spokesperson Dr Zafar Mirza has also said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is receiving treatment at a private hospital for a heart-related ailment.

The spokesperson said that his condition has improved and that he is resting. Close aides and party leaders have urged the public to pray for his recovery.

He said Abbasi complained of pain in his shoulder yesterday morning and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors diagnosed a cardiac issue during examination. The doctors provided him with timely treatment, after which his health has improved significantly, and he is resting at the hospital, the statement added.

It prayed for the speedy recovery of the Awaam Pakistan chief and urged the media to be considerate of his private life and privacy.

Awaam Pakistan co-founder Miftah Ismail also said on X that Abbasi’s health condition continues to improve, and he is now resting comfortably. “We expect and pray for his quick and full recovery. I thank friends who have been calling to ask about his health,” the former finance minister added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail were previously part of the PML-N but parted ways and launched their Awaam Pakistan party in July 2024.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Former Prime Minister Awam Pakistan Party

Comments

200 characters

Ex-premier Khaqan ‘stable’ after heart procedure

APTMA urges review of peak hours to match national grid demand patterns

Section 25 of Sales Tax Act 1990: ATIR annuls commissioner’s audit selection

Terrorists’ deportation: Afghan Taliban’s claim rejected

Sales tax liabilities against income tax refunds: No prior notice required for adjustment or recovery: FTO

President to attend World Summit on Social Development

Chinese delegation visits BOI Unit

PM reiterates commitment to press freedom

Pakistan, Uzbekistan to establish robust banking channels

PBF issues report on economic decline despite currency devaluations

German envoy calls on KP CM

Read more stories