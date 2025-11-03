BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Markets Print 2025-11-03

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Amjad Ali Shah Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities was witnessed in the retail market, according to a weekly-survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Prices of sugar, cooking oil/ghee, vegetables, and fruits, except flour remained high in the retail market, the survey observed. According to the survey, in the retail market, a one kilogram of live chicken was available at Rs310 against the price of Rs320 in the preceding week, showing decrease of Rs10 per kilogramme.

Shoppers constantly complain of unavailability of chicken meat and its other products. Likewise, the upward trend in prices of farm eggs continues as demand increases in winter. A dozen of farm eggs were being sold at Rs360/dozen against the price of Rs340/dozen in the retail market.

Cow meat without bone was available at Rs1100 and cow meat with bone is being sold at Rs1000 per kilogramme against the official rates announced by local authorities concerned, according to the survey. Mutton beef was being sold from Rs2500 to Rs3000/kg in the open market, the survey added.

Sugar was available at Rs200 per kilogramme against the price of Rs180 per kilogramme, registering an increase of Rs20 per kilo in the retail market. Prices of cooking oil/ghee of various brands and quality also remained unchanged.

A slight decrease in prices of flour in open and wholesale markets was witnessed. A 20-kg bag was available at Rs2500 against the price of Rs2600 while an 80-kg bag was being sold at Rs 12,500 against the price of Rs13000 in retail as well as wholesale market, according to the survey.

Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour remained high in the retail market.

Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs600/kg and Rs200 and Rs300/kg respectively. In the previous week, one kilogram onion was being sold at Rs150 against the price of Rs100 in the preceding week. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg. Lemon is being sold at Rs400 per kilogram in the retail market.

Peas was being sold at Rs200/kg, capsicum at Rs150/kilo, ladyfinger Rs100-150 kilo, Arvi Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs100/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100-120/kilo, Tenda Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs190-200/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs360/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300-320/kg, while toota rice was available at Rs200-220/kg.

The survey said dal mash was available at Rs480/kg, dal masoor at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs400/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal Channa at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white Channa from Rs360/kg.

Fruits, which are staple but prices, are high in the local market, according to the survey. Apple was available from Rs250-300 and Rs400-500/kg, banana at Rs150 and 200/dozen, plum at Rs150 and Rs200/kg, apricot at Rs300-350 and Rs400/kg, leechi at Rs500/kg, black jamun at Rs500 and Rs600/kg, melon at Rs100-150/kg, watermelon at Rs80/per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

