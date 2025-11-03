BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
All arrangements finalised for birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

Safdar Rasheed Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 07:18am

LAHORE: Under the supervision of the Evacuee Trust Property Board and the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, all arrangements for the 556th birth anniversary (Gurpurab) of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji have been finalised. The arrival of Sikh pilgrims from around the world continues, while Sikh pilgrims from India will enter Pakistan via the Wagah Border on November 4.

According to Nasir Mushtaq, Additional Secretary Shrines of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, all essential arrangements for the pilgrims, including accommodation, langar (community kitchen), transportation, cleanliness, and health facilities, have been completed. In consultation with the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, all facilities at the gurdwaras have been made fully operational.

The Additional Secretary further told that, as per special directives from the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, and Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board, Dr Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, all Sikh pilgrims arriving from India and other parts of the world will be welcomed with greater respect, honor, and hospitality than ever before.

Foolproof security measures have been put in place for the pilgrims, involving Rangers, Police, Special Forces, and the Board’s own security wing. Metal detectors have been installed, and a strict “zero tolerance” policy will be observed regarding security. VIP transport facilities will also be provided. He added that Gurdwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur have been beautifully decorated like a bride in preparation for the celebrations.

Additional Secretary Nasir Mushtaq further said that the Evacuee Trust Property Board staff would be on duty around the clock to facilitate the pilgrims, ensuring that no pilgrim faces any inconvenience.

