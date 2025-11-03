Central Asia and Russia: PRGMEA calls for using BRICS+ platform to expand trade, fashion outreach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has lauded the successful organization of the BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2025 in Moscow and called for using this platform to expand Pakistan’s trade and fashion outreach across Central Asia and Russia.

PRGMEA former central chairman Mubashar Naseer Butt, who represented Pakistan for the third time at the international summit, said the BRICS+ platform offers a major opportunity to diversify Pakistan’s export markets beyond the West. He emphasized that Pakistan’s garment and textile sector must now focus on building strong linkages with emerging economies in the Eurasian region, which present vast potential for trade, fashion exchange, and cultural collaboration.

Mubashar Naseer Butt said Pakistan is ideally located to serve as a trade bridge connecting South Asia with Central Asia and Europe. To realize this advantage, he urged both the government and private sector to take practical steps that can turn cultural interaction into business partnerships. He stressed that consistent participation in BRICS+ events could help Pakistan showcase its design creativity, textile strength, and export potential on a larger global stage.

Reflecting on his visit to Moscow, Mubashar Naseer Butt praised the exceptional professionalism and hospitality of the Russian organizers, noting that the BRICS+ Fashion Summit has emerged as a world-class initiative that promotes unity through art, design, and commerce.

“BRICS+ is not just an exhibition—it is a bridge between economies, cultures, and people,” he said.

He said Pakistan could learn much from Russia’s efficiency, organization, and civic discipline.

During his extended stay in Moscow and St. Petersburg, he was particularly impressed by the infrastructure, cleanliness, and urban management. He said such planning and order could inspire Pakistan to improve its own public systems and business environment.

On the cultural front, Mubashar Naseer Butt underscored the need for fashion diplomacy between Pakistan and Russia. He said both countries could explore creative collaborations that blend Russian aesthetics with Pakistani heritage, such as Sindhi Ajrak, Pashmina shawls, and regional embroidery. Such cultural partnerships, he said, would create distinctive collections that highlight the beauty of both traditions and appeal to international buyers.

To build on the growing goodwill, Mubashar Naseer Butt called for the establishment of a Pak–Russia Business Council under the BRICS+ framework. He said such a council could formalize cooperation between business communities, strengthen B2B linkages, and ensure that cultural connections translate into tangible trade.

He further recommended the creation of a verified directory of importers and exporters from both sides to promote trust and transparency. Simplifying visa procedures for business leaders through multi-entry e-visas or visa-on-arrival facilities, he said, would make cross-border trade engagement easier.

Addressing trade challenges, Mubashar Naseer Butt highlighted the need for effective banking channels to facilitate smooth payments. He urged both governments to develop Letters of Credit (LCs) and correspondent banking arrangements to ensure secure and efficient financial transactions between Pakistani exporters and Russian importers.

He appreciated the Russian government’s support for international guests, praising the smooth visa facilitation and flawless event management of the BRICS+ summit. However, he suggested that immigration and security procedures could be made faster and more welcoming for visiting delegates.

“Pakistan has the creativity, production capacity, and craftsmanship to excel in new markets,” Mubashar Naseer Butt said.

He said the BRICS+ Fashion Summit has proven the power of combining culture with commerce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025