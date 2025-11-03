Dhee Rani Programme achieves remarkable success

LAHORE: Under the historic welfare vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the “Dhee Rani Programme” has achieved remarkable success in a short span of just nine months. A total of 66 dignified collective marriage ceremonies have been organized across the province, ensuring the honourable union of 4,857 underprivileged couples.

According to the Programme’s Focal Person and Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, the initiative has been executed in three highly successful phases. During Phase 1, 25 ceremonies were conducted, followed by 23 more in Phase 2. The momentum grew even stronger in Phase 3, with 18 ceremonies held during the month of October alone.

Highlighting district-wise achievements, he shared that Dera Ghazi Khan led with 204 marriages, while Bhakkar and Muzaffargarh each facilitated 200 collective marriages. Likewise, Jhang secured 169, Khanewal 139, Gujranwala 163, Okara 149, Lahore 169, and Multan 148 successful unions — reflecting widespread impact and excellent administrative execution.

Sohail Shaukat Butt emphasized that the “Dhee Rani Programme” has received overwhelming appreciation particularly in South Punjab — a testament to public confidence in Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s people-centric policies.

