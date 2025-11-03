BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Punjab CM reiterates her commitment to press freedom

Recorder Report Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 07:29am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said in her message on International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (IDEI) that oppression and violence against journalists who speak truth should stop. She added that freedom of press with a sense of responsibility is a foundation of democracy, as it is very important for a strong democratic society. She vowed that journalists and journalism are safe in Punjab.

She noted that journalists are protectors of social justice and voice of people. Journalists who expose oppression, injustice and lies are real heroes.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscored that as a Chief Minister, she gurantees protection of press freedom, the government is taking several steps to protect rights of journalists. It is determined to materialise dream of own roof for homeless journalists, and is with those journalists who follow the path of truth in order to safeguard their rights.

She flagged that a purpose of celebrating this day is to prevent people from being killed or imprisoned for the sake of truth and justice, besides remembering those journalists who have suffered for the cause of truth and justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

