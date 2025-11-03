CM meets parliamentarians, party ticket holders

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Members of National and Provincial Assemblies along with party ticket holders of Sahiwal Division for detailed discussions on public welfare projects, law and order, restoration of roads, and “Suthra Punjab,” besides ongoing reforms in the health and transport sectors.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that public service, rapid development and transparent governance are major priorities of PML-N agenda. She noted that crime rate has significantly decreased in Punjab, restoring peace in cities and villages.

She highlighted that renovation of public transport and roads in districts is not just a way of infrastructure improvement but a source of employment and prosperity for the people living in surrounding areas. She noted that “Suthra Punjab” is not just a cleanliness programme but a start of new culture in the province.

