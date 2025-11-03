BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Nov 03, 2025
Print Print 2025-11-03

Dar to attend Arab-Islamic FMs meeting in Turkiye today

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2025 04:58am

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of the Turkish foreign minister, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, will undertake a one-day visit to Istanbul on Monday (today) to attend the Coordination Meeting of Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers.

It may be recalled that Pakistan, along with seven other Arab-Islamic countries, has remained engaged with the peace initiative that led to the signing of the Gaza Peace Agreement in Sharm El-Sheikh.

During the Istanbul meeting, Pakistan will emphasise the need for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, the complete Israeli withdrawal from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially Gaza, as well as the provision of unfettered humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Pakistan will also reiterate the need for collective efforts aimed at achieving an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Pakistan has been, and will continue to be, committed to efforts to restore peace, justice, and dignity to the Palestinian people, as well as to ensure the realisation of their right to self-determination.

