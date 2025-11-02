BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
President Zardari to attend World Summit for Social Development in Doha this week

BR Web Desk Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 07:30pm
President Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: X/@AAliZardari/File
President Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: X/@AAliZardari/File

President Asif Ali Zardari will attend the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, Qatar, from November 4-6, being held under the auspices of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“He will highlight Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive growth, social protection, and green employment and hold key sideline meetings with global leaders,” read a statement issued by the Office of President.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Media Cell in a statement in this regard said the summit would bring together world leaders and policymakers to discuss ways of advancing social development, promoting decent work and employment opportunities as well as strengthening inclusive safety nets.

On the sidelines, the president would hold important meetings with global and regional leaders, including the leadership of Qatar, as well as heads of major multilateral forums such as the United Nations and other international organizations, the PPP said.

President Zardari will underscore Pakistan’s commitment to inclusive growth and social protection, with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) at the centre of efforts to reduce poverty and build resilience among vulnerable groups, it added.

“Pakistan’s readiness to pilot a Doha-aligned Social Protection and Jobs Compact (2026–28) aimed at expanding coverage to informal workers, persons with disabilities, and children, while promoting decent work and green employment, will also be highlighted. The initiative aligns national plans with the Doha Political Declaration and global commitments on social protection and financing for development,” it stated.

The president will underline Pakistan’s intent to work closely with development partners and multilateral institutions to mobilise financing for social protection and green employment through mechanisms such as the SDG Stimulus, debt-for-social or climate swaps, and South–South cooperation under China’s Global Development Initiative.

President Zardari will also reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to translating the outcomes of the Doha Summit into concrete actions that strengthen social protection systems and support sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

