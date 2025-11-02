BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli’s T20I half-century record

BR Web Desk Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 04:08pm

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has achieved yet another milestone in T20 International cricket, surpassing Indian great Virat Kohli’s record for the most half-centuries in the format.

Returning to the T20I setup after nearly 11 months, Babar initially struggled to find form, dismissed for a duck in the opening match and scoring just 11 runs in the second T20I. However, he silenced critics in the third and final game against South Africa in Lahore, crafting a fluent half-century off just 36 balls.

The knock marked Babar’s 40th T20I fifty, taking him past Kohli’s previous record of 39 half-centuries. Babar had earlier drawn level with the Indian batter before setting a new benchmark on Sunday.

Babar Azam leads Pakistan to T20 series win over South Africa

The record-breaking performance comes after a challenging period in Babar’s career. Following Pakistan’s disappointing campaign in the 2025 Asia Cup, he was dropped from the T20I squad, a move that raised serious questions about his form and future in the shortest format.

But the right-hander made a strong statement on his return. With his composed and elegant innings against South Africa, Babar not only reclaimed his place in the side but also reaffirmed his status among the world’s elite T20 batters.

