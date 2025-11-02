BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025
New Zealand's Williamson retires from Twenty20 internationals

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2025 11:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson announced his retirement from Twenty20 internationals on Sunday but he will play for the Black Caps in the test series against West Indies.

The 35-year-old batsman has played 93 T20s for his country since making his debut against Zimbabwe in 2011, captaining the side on 75 occasions and leading them to the World Cup final in 2021 and semi-finals in 2016 and 2022.

“It’s something that I’ve loved being a part of for a long period of time and I’m so grateful for the memories and experiences,” he said.

“It’s the right time for myself and the team. It gives the team clarity for the series moving forward and ahead of their next major focus which is the T20 World Cup.

“There’s so much T20 talent there and the next period will be important to get cricket into these guys and get them ready for the World Cup.”

He scored 2,575 runs in T20 internationals with 18 half centuries, including his 85 in a losing cause in the T20 World Cup final against Australia in 2021 New Zealand cricket said Williamson, who no longer has a central contract, was open-minded about his future in one-day internationals and would definitely play in the three-test series against West Indies in December.

“Kane’s performances as a player and his service as captain of the T20 side have been nothing short of immense,” said NZ Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink.

“His runs in all conditions around the world reflect the world class batsman that he is and are equally matched by the influence of his leadership on and off the field.

“With Kane committed to play the West Indies test series in December, I’d encourage all Kiwis to take the opportunity to get out and witness one of our greatest ever cricketers play.”

Kane Williamson

