Russian missile strikes on Ukraine hit 2.5-year high

KYIV, (Ukraine): Russia fired more missiles at Ukraine in October than in any month since at least the start of 2023 as it pounded the country’s energy grid in night-time attacks, an AFP analysis of Ukrainian data showed.

Russian strikes have caused sweeping blackouts affecting tens of thousands of people, with Moscow targeting Ukraine’s power grid for the fourth winter running in what Kyiv and its backers say is a deliberate and cynical strategy to wear down Ukraine’s civilian population.

Russia’s army fired 270 missiles over October, up 46 percent on the previous month, according to an AFP analysis of daily data published by Ukraine’s air force. That was the highest one-month tally since Kyiv started routinely publishing statistics at the beginning of 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of wanting to sow “chaos” by striking the country’s energy grid so intensely.

“Russia’s task is to create chaos and apply psychological pressure on the population through strikes on energy facilities and railways,” Zelensky told journalists, including AFP, at a briefing last month.

As in previous winters, rolling blackouts have been introduced in every region of the country, including Kyiv, throughout October to deal with shortfalls in power.