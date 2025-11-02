BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-02

Former Sindh CM Aftab Shaban Mirani passes away

NNI Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

KARACHI: Veteran politician and senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aftab Shaban Mirani passed away after a protracted illness at a hospital in Karachi on Saturday.

Mirani, who was born in Shikarpur, Sindh, served as the Chief Minister of Sindh and later as federal minister for defence from February 25, 1990 to August 6, 1990. A long-time member of the Pakistan People’s Party, he was regarded as one of the close associates of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the slain former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over Mirani’s demise, paying tribute to his contributions to democracy and public service. “Aftab Shaban Mirani was a senior parliamentarian and a sincere and loyal leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party,” the President said, adding that the deceased rendered valuable services for the federation of Pakistan and the cause of democracy. He prayed that Almighty grant the departed soul a high place in His mercy and give strength to the bereaved family.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also offered his condolences, describing Mirani as a committed leader who stood by the party through thick and thin. “His political legacy and dedication to the people of Sindh will be remembered with great respect,” the PPP chairman stated.

PPP Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Aftab Shaban Mirani Aftab Shaban Mirani passes away

Comments

200 characters

Former Sindh CM Aftab Shaban Mirani passes away

Once a dispute reaches finality via judgment, it cannot be revisited: SC

USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

Extension applications galore: FBR declares thousands of taxpayers as ‘inactive’

Pak fisherman working for Indian agencies arrested, says Tarar

Torkham border reopens only for repatriation of Afghan families

Trade partnership: Islamabad, Tehran agree to work together

CCP can probe anti-competitive conduct of telecom sector: IHC

PM praises FBR for record tax return filings

APEC leaders for shared trade benefits

PM orders review of key road projects in Chitral

Read more stories