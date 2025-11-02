Former Sindh CM Aftab Shaban Mirani passes away

KARACHI: Veteran politician and senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aftab Shaban Mirani passed away after a protracted illness at a hospital in Karachi on Saturday.

Mirani, who was born in Shikarpur, Sindh, served as the Chief Minister of Sindh and later as federal minister for defence from February 25, 1990 to August 6, 1990. A long-time member of the Pakistan People’s Party, he was regarded as one of the close associates of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the slain former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over Mirani’s demise, paying tribute to his contributions to democracy and public service. “Aftab Shaban Mirani was a senior parliamentarian and a sincere and loyal leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party,” the President said, adding that the deceased rendered valuable services for the federation of Pakistan and the cause of democracy. He prayed that Almighty grant the departed soul a high place in His mercy and give strength to the bereaved family.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also offered his condolences, describing Mirani as a committed leader who stood by the party through thick and thin. “His political legacy and dedication to the people of Sindh will be remembered with great respect,” the PPP chairman stated.