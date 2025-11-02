BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Two customs officials suspended over ‘misconduct’

Muhammad Ali Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

KARACHI: Two customs officials have been suspended following an incident that occurred outside the Customs House Karachi on October 31, 2025, after a minor road accident between a customs vehicle and a motorcycle escalated into a physical confrontation.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the incident began as a routine traffic collision near the Customs House on one of Karachi’s main thoroughfares. However, the situation quickly deteriorated when an altercation broke out between customs personnel and local residents.

The FBR statement confirmed that during the dispute, the conduct of the customs staff involved was deemed unprofessional and is being investigated. Therefore, two customs staff Zahoor and Yaseen who belong to customs enforcement, have been officially suspended till the completion of a formal inquiry.

However, a different account of the incident has emerged from a father of one of the victims. According to him, customs enforcement department officials, including Zahoor, Yaseen, Asif, and others allegedly acting on instructions of their senior, travelling in a convoy, engaged in what was described as hooliganism following the minor collision.

He alleged that despite repeated pleas, two civilians including his son were held hostage inside the Customs House for four hours where they were tortured. Despite the lapse of almost 24 hours, no FIR has been registered against customs officials till filing of this report.

