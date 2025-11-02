Uplift work accelerated at CBD NSIT City

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), continues to make progress at its landmark project, CBD NSIT City, with development works moving at an accelerated pace.

In Package 1, substantial advancement has been recorded in infrastructure development. Roadwork progress stands at 32%, while subgrade completion has reached 79%. Sub-base layers are 54% complete, WBM (Water Bound Macadam) work has achieved 38%, and asphalt base work currently stands at 8%. Parallel to this, utilities development has also shown significant progress, with drainage systems 73% complete, sewerage networks 50%, and water supply lines 5% finalized.

Chief Executive Officer of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, stated that ensuring the provision of a modern, sustainable, and globally competitive infrastructure remains the topmost priority of the Authority. “Construction work across various packages is underway round the clock to meet the envisioned timelines and objectives. CBD Punjab NSIT City will be completed in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ensuring timely delivery of Pakistan’s most advanced IT ecosystem".

The Celestia IT & Office Tower, one of the flagship developments within CBD NSIT City, is witnessing rapid construction progress. Designed to become a new hub for technology and IT enterprises, the tower will serve as a center for innovation, collaboration and business excellence.

CEO Imran Amin emphasized that CBD Punjab’s development model reflects its commitment to transforming Punjab into a center of innovation and investment. “Our aim is not just to build infrastructure but to create an enabling environment that will position Pakistan as a major player in the global technology arena,” he added.

CBD Punjab NSIT City represents a key milestone in the province’s economic landscape, envisioned as a state-of-the-art destination for IT companies, data centers, tech parks, and research institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025