Pakistan to attend ICC moot in Dubai next week

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Naqvi has said that Pakistan will not leave the ground open during ICC meeting which is due in Dubai during November 4 to 7.

Talking to media outside Qaddafi stadium here today, PCB chief said that rights of the country will be protected at all cost. He said that Pakistan will attend the ICC meeting and present it's stance.

Earlier, PCB chairman visited local hospital to inquire after the health of South African cricket manager Khotmoso Masubelele Volvo. Naqvi presented a bouquet to South African team manager and directed doctors to provide the best medical facilities to the guest.

Naqvi expressed best wishes for the health of the South African team manager. He prayed for his early recovery. He also received updates from doctors about the treatment of SA team manager.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

