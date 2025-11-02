Maryam directs to enforce strict ban on wall chalking across province

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to enforce a strict ban on wall chalking across the province. The CM has decided to transform rampant encroachments across Punjab into beauty and clean walls.

Authorities concerned briefed the CM that on her directions, a magnificent and unique beautification plan will be implemented in every city for the first time in history. It was informed to the CM that walls of government and private buildings across the province would be cleaned by removing wall chalking.

The authorities briefed the CM that as many as 132 beautification schemes would be completed in 39 districts of Punjab at a cost of Rs16.5 billion, adding that work has already been started on 122 beautification schemes.

The relevant authorities further briefed the Chief Minister that a target has been set to complete beautification schemes in Lahore, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Sargodha, Gujarat, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi by June 2026. They apprised her that schemes in Multan are expected to be completed by November, those in Gujranwala by the end of December, while 24 beautification schemes in Sahiwal will be completed by March 2026.

They said that besides up-gradation of roads and markets in every city, tuff tiles will also be installed, because uplifting and beautification will make central markets look beautiful and attractive. They added that ancient gates and traditional markets in various cities would also be given a beautiful look through remodelling.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025