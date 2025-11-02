Journalism is an essential pillar of State: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that journalism is an essential pillar of the State and a fundamental component of democracy.

He stated that around the world, journalists face violence, intimidation, and oppression while performing their professional duties, and many have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He expressed these views on the eve of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, which is observed annually on November 2 under the auspices of the United Nations.

The Speaker said that ending crimes against journalists is imperative for the establishment of a just and democratic society. Condemning in the strongest terms the atrocities and killings of journalists in Gaza, Palestine, and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said that the targeting of journalists and media workers by the Israeli occupation forces and Indian armed forces constitutes a blatant violation of human rights, international law, and the principles of freedom of press.

He urged the United Nations and the international community to take immediate notice of the ongoing state terrorism and crimes being committed against journalists in Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He remarked that such actions are not only an attempt to suppress freedom of expression but also an effort to conceal the truth from the world.

The National Assembly’s Speaker further stated that the Pakistani Parliament has always played an active role in ensuring freedom of the press, freedom of expression, and the safety of journalists. He added that the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017 stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Parliament and the Government of Pakistan to ensure that citizens, particularly journalists, have access to legislative and governmental information.

Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed that the Parliament firmly believes in press freedom, transparent governance, and public access to information. He stressed that providing journalists with a conducive environment to perform their professional responsibilities without fear or intimidation is a collective responsibility of both the state and society.

He further noted that the struggle of the journalist community for the restoration and strengthening of democracy in Pakistan is commendable. He reiterated that the Parliament will continue to raise its voice at all relevant forums for the protection of journalists and the defense of press freedom.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025