‘Equitable global climate action a must to ensure security’

ISLAMABAD: Ali Rehman Malik, Chairman of the Institute of Research and Reforms International (IRR International), on Saturday, called for an immediate and equitable global climate action to safeguard human security and a shared future.

IRR International said that a coordinated, urgent, and equitable global action is the need of the hour to address the escalating climate emergency, describing it as a defining threat to human security, food systems, and long-term global stability.

He emphasised that Pakistan, despite contributing less than one percent to global emissions, continues to suffer disproportionately from intensifying climate impacts. The catastrophic floods that displaced millions and devastated livelihoods across Pakistan remain a stark reminder of the widening climate injustice faced by frontline nations and the profound human cost of delayed international response, he said.

Welcoming recent United Nations initiatives to accelerate climate finance, adaptation frameworks and accountability mechanisms, IRR International’s chairman stressed that high-level commitments must now be translated into measurable outcomes and tangible support for vulnerable states.

“Climate justice must move from pledges to delivery,” he stated. “Frontline countries require predictable financing, transparent mechanisms, technology transfer and institutional support, not procedural delays or symbolic rhetoric,” Malik added.

He urged the global community to enhance cooperation on climate-resilient infrastructure, clean energy transitions, nature-based solutions and inclusive, community-led adaptation strategies.

Reaffirming IRR International’s commitment to sustainable development and inclusive green growth, he underscored that global responsibilities must be met with urgency, fairness and collective resolve.

