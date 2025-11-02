BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-02

‘Equitable global climate action a must to ensure security’

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: Ali Rehman Malik, Chairman of the Institute of Research and Reforms International (IRR International), on Saturday, called for an immediate and equitable global climate action to safeguard human security and a shared future.

IRR International said that a coordinated, urgent, and equitable global action is the need of the hour to address the escalating climate emergency, describing it as a defining threat to human security, food systems, and long-term global stability.

He emphasised that Pakistan, despite contributing less than one percent to global emissions, continues to suffer disproportionately from intensifying climate impacts. The catastrophic floods that displaced millions and devastated livelihoods across Pakistan remain a stark reminder of the widening climate injustice faced by frontline nations and the profound human cost of delayed international response, he said.

Welcoming recent United Nations initiatives to accelerate climate finance, adaptation frameworks and accountability mechanisms, IRR International’s chairman stressed that high-level commitments must now be translated into measurable outcomes and tangible support for vulnerable states.

“Climate justice must move from pledges to delivery,” he stated. “Frontline countries require predictable financing, transparent mechanisms, technology transfer and institutional support, not procedural delays or symbolic rhetoric,” Malik added.

He urged the global community to enhance cooperation on climate-resilient infrastructure, clean energy transitions, nature-based solutions and inclusive, community-led adaptation strategies.

Reaffirming IRR International’s commitment to sustainable development and inclusive green growth, he underscored that global responsibilities must be met with urgency, fairness and collective resolve.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

floods global climate Ali Rehman Malik Institute of Research and Reforms International

Comments

200 characters

‘Equitable global climate action a must to ensure security’

Once a dispute reaches finality via judgment, it cannot be revisited: SC

USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

Extension applications galore: FBR declares thousands of taxpayers as ‘inactive’

Pak fisherman working for Indian agencies arrested, says Tarar

Torkham border reopens only for repatriation of Afghan families

Trade partnership: Islamabad, Tehran agree to work together

CCP can probe anti-competitive conduct of telecom sector: IHC

PM praises FBR for record tax return filings

APEC leaders for shared trade benefits

PM orders review of key road projects in Chitral

Read more stories