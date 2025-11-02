‘Ground Water Recharge Wells’ project launched

LAHORE: To maintain the underground water level and improve environmental balance, the Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department has launched the ‘Ground Water Recharge Wells’ project in Lahore.

Under the project, 1000 recharge wells will be constructed across the city. Groundwater recharge wells (also known as recharge wells or injection wells) are specially designed structures that help replenish groundwater by allowing surface water (like rainwater, stormwater, or treated wastewater) to percolate and reach underground aquifers.

These wells are used to increase groundwater levels in areas facing depletion, reduce surface runoff and prevent urban flooding, improve water quality through natural filtration during percolation, and sustain wells and borewells during dry seasons.

Punjab Housing Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal visited the Liberty Chowk Ground Water Recharge Well site here on Saturday and reviewed various aspects of the project. On this occasion, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore MD Ghufran Ahmad gave a detailed briefing on the project.

