BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Markets Print 2025-11-02

Soybeans set for biggest monthly gain in nearly four years

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

CHICAGO: US soybean futures were on course for their biggest monthly gain in nearly four years on Friday following a rally fuelled by the prospect of revived exports to China, traders said.

Prices remained near a 15-month high reached on Thursday after US officials said China, the world’s biggest soy importer, would buy tens of millions of tons of American crops in the next few years as part of a trade deal.

In the near term, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said China agreed to buy 12 million metric tons of US soybeans through January. “This is going to be something where we should see sales almost every other day,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for Allendale. Bessent said China also agreed to buy 25 million metric tons of US soybeans annually for the next three years.

That commitment fell short of US exports to China in recent years. However, it likely exceeds what China would have bought, as it has been shifting its purchases to top-exporter Brazil, Nelson said. “Realistically, within two years, we’d be easily under 20 million tons, if not moving into the 18 million ton timeframe,” Nelson said. “Compared with where we would be, this is a positive development.” The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 3-3/4 cents at USD11.11-1/2 a bushel as of 12:35 p.m.

CDT (1735 GMT). The market was on track for its strongest monthly advance since January 2022. CBOT corn and wheat futures also edged higher, though Washington and Beijing did not announce specific trade commitments for those crops. Corn rose 1 cent to USD4.31-1/4 a bushel while wheat advanced 7 cents to USD5.31-1/4 a bushel. Traders remained cautious over how China’s soybean purchasing pledge will translate into actual US exports.

“Confirmation from China is still pending,” Commerzbank analysts said. “Until this happens, the upside potential for soybean prices is likely to be limited.”

